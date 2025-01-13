Baylor hosts Toure and No. 22 Utah

Utah Utes (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-3, 4-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah faces Baylor after Maye Toure scored 22 points in Utah’s 69-42 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Bears are 9-1 on their home court. Baylor is third in the Big 12 scoring 82.4 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Utes are 4-1 in Big 12 play. Utah averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Baylor averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Utes meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Walker is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Bears.

Ines Vieira is averaging 6.3 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

