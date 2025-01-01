Baylor hosts Oklahoma State following Gray’s 24-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits Baylor after Micah Gray scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 81-75 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 3.9.

The Cowgirls play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Stailee Heard averaging 6.3.

Baylor averages 84.9 points, 30.3 more per game than the 54.6 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State scores 33.8 more points per game (87.7) than Baylor gives up to opponents (53.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bears.

Gray is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 17.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

