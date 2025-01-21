Baylor hosts Kansas State following Omier’s 20-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (7-10, 1-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-10, 1-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (11-6, 3-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Kansas State after Norchad Omier scored 20 points in Baylor’s 74-71 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bears have gone 8-1 at home. Baylor has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 1-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Baylor averages 80.8 points, 8.9 more per game than the 71.9 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Nunn is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.5 points.

David N’Guessan is averaging 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

