Baylor Bears and the No. 1 UCLA Bruins square off in Newark, New Jersey

UCLA Bruins (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. Baylor Bears (16-3, 6-1 Big 12)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA and Baylor square off in Newark, New Jersey.

The Bears have a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Baylor is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins have an 11-0 record against non-conference oppponents. UCLA is fifth in college basketball with 41.4 rebounds per game. Lauren Betts paces the Bruins with 9.9.

Baylor averages 81.1 points, 27.6 more per game than the 53.5 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 25.3 more points per game (82.9) than Baylor allows (57.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Bears.

Betts is averaging 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

