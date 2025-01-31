Battle leads Gonzaga against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 23-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-3, 9-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-3, 9-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Khalif Battle scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 98-60 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Gaels are 11-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is ninth in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 8.9.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga leads the WCC scoring 89.6 points per game while shooting 50.2%.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Gonzaga averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The Gaels and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hickman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Graham Ike is averaging 19.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 90.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

