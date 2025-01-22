Battle and Jacksonville host West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (7-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-10, 2-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (7-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-10, 2-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces West Georgia after Edyn Battle scored 23 points in Jacksonville’s 65-61 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Dolphins are 5-1 on their home court. Jacksonville gives up 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Wolves are 1-5 against conference opponents. West Georgia is sixth in the ASUN scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Jacksonville is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Battle is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 13.7 points. Destiny Jones is averaging 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

