Batsch leads Kent State against Toledo after 23-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-5, 2-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-3, 1-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Toledo after Jenna Batsch scored 23 points in Kent State’s 82-73 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets have gone 5-1 in home games. Toledo is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Flashes have gone 2-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks fifth in college basketball with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bridget Dunn averaging 9.1.

Toledo makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Kent State scores 12.8 more points per game (78.1) than Toledo gives up (65.3).

The Rockets and Golden Flashes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Rockets.

Dunn is averaging 7.9 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

