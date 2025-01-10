Bates and Missouri host Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays Vanderbilt after Tamar Bates scored 20 points in Missouri’s 83-67 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers are 12-0 in home games. Missouri is 10-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Commodores are 1-1 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC with 15.2 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 4.3.

Missouri averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Missouri gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.2 points.

Tyler Nickel is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

