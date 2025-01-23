Batcho’s 18 lead Louisiana Tech past Western Kentucky 77-67

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho’s 18 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Western Kentucky 77-67 on Thursday night. Batcho shot…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho’s 18 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Western Kentucky 77-67 on Thursday night.

Batcho shot 5 of 7 from the field and 8 for 14 from the line for the Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4 Conference USA). Devin Ree shot 3 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Jordan Crawford had 11 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line.

Don McHenry led the way for the Hilltoppers (11-8, 2-4) with 21 points and four assists. Western Kentucky also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Tyrone Marshall. Enoch Kalambay also had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech led 33-28 at halftime, with Al Green racking up eight points. Batcho scored a team-high 14 points after intermission.

Both teams play Saturday. Louisiana Tech hosts Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky goes on the road to play Sam Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

