Bashir, Monmouth Hawks square off against the Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) at Monmouth Hawks (2-11)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abdi Bashir Jr. and Monmouth host Joseph Octave and Stony Brook in CAA action.

The Hawks have gone 1-0 in home games. Monmouth is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Seawolves have gone 2-5 away from home. Stony Brook has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bashir is averaging 21.1 points for the Hawks.

Octave is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

