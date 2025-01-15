Bascoe’s 17 lead Bucknell over Holy Cross 86-82

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe had 17 points in Bucknell’s 86-82 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday night. Bascoe…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe had 17 points in Bucknell’s 86-82 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.

Bascoe added five assists for the Bison (7-11, 3-2 Patriot League). Ruot Bijiek scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Noah Williamson shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Caleb Kenney led the Crusaders (10-8, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Jaiden Feroah added 16 points for Holy Cross. Max Green also had 14 points and seven assists.

Bucknell went into the half tied with Holy Cross 40-40. Jayden Williams scored eight points in the half. Bucknell used a 10-0 second-half run erase a two-point deficit and take the lead at 71-63 with 9:02 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Bijiek scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

