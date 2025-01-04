Bascoe, Villanova Wildcats to host Strong and the No. 7 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (12-2, 3-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (12-2, 3-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova host Sarah Strong and No. 7 UConn in Big East action.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in home games. Villanova is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 3-0 in Big East play. UConn has a 12-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Villanova’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Huskies match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

Strong is averaging 17.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

