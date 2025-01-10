Bascoe and the Villanova Wildcats visit conference foe Marquette

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-5, 2-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-5, 2-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova take on Skylar Forbes and Marquette in Big East action Saturday.

The Golden Eagles are 7-1 in home games. Marquette averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 14.4 assists per game led by Bascoe averaging 4.2.

Marquette’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 8.3 more points per game (65.4) than Marquette allows to opponents (57.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Bascoe is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.