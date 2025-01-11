Bascoe and the Villanova Wildcats take on conference foe Marquette

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-5, 2-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-5, 2-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Villanova in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. Marquette is the top team in the Big East with 15.4 fast break points.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in Big East play. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 14.4 assists per game led by Jasmine Bascoe averaging 4.2.

Marquette scores 69.2 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 65.6 Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Denae Carter is averaging 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.