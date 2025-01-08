Bascoe and Bucknell secure 65-62 OT win over Lafayette

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe scored 23 points as Bucknell took down Lafayette 65-62 in overtime on Wednesday night.…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe scored 23 points as Bucknell took down Lafayette 65-62 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Bascoe shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Bison (6-10, 2-1 Patriot League). Noah Williamson added 16 points while shooting 7 for 21, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds.

Andrew Phillips led the Leopards (6-10, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Lafayette also got 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks from Justin Vander Baan. Alex Chaikin finished with 13 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Bucknell visits American and Lafayetteplays Holy Cross at home.

