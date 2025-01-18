Barry Evans scores 24 and Bryant defeats UMass-Lowell 85-62

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Barry Evans had 24 points in Bryant’s 85-62 victory against UMass-Lowell on Saturday night. Evans also…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Barry Evans had 24 points in Bryant’s 85-62 victory against UMass-Lowell on Saturday night.

Evans also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-9, 4-0 America East Conference). Rafael Pinzon scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 16, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. Connor Withers had 15 points and shot 5 for 13, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Max Brooks led the River Hawks (13-6, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds. UMass-Lowell also got 12 points from Yuri Covington. Martin Somerville had 11 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

