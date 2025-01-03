Barrett’s 16 help Saint Mary’s defeat Pepperdine 71-41

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett’s 16 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat Pepperdine 71-41 on Thursday night. Barrett had…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett’s 16 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat Pepperdine 71-41 on Thursday night.

Barrett had eight rebounds for the Gaels (12-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Mikey Lewis scored 14 points, going 6 of 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range). Paulius Murauskas shot 3 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Moe Odum led the way for the Waves (6-10, 0-3) with 14 points. Stefan Todorovic added 10 points for Pepperdine. Boubacar Coulibaly finished with four points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with about 4 minutes into the first half and did not give it up. Barrett led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 35-20 at the break. Saint Mary’s outscored Pepperdine by 15 points over the final half, while Lewis led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.