Barrett’s 14 lead Saint Mary’s past Pepperdine 74-50

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett had 14 points to help Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine 74-50 on Saturday night for…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett had 14 points to help Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine 74-50 on Saturday night for the Gaels’ sixth win in a row.

Barrett had seven rebounds for the Gaels (16-3, 6-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Jordan Ross went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Stefan Todorovic finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Waves (7-12, 1-5). Dovydas Butka added 10 points for Pepperdine. Boubacar Coulibaly had six points and two steals.

Saint Mary’s took the lead about 9 minutes into the game and did not give it up. The score was 35-22 at halftime, with Barrett racking up 12 points. Saint Mary’s extended its lead to 62-36 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Augustas Marciulionis scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.