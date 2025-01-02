Barrett and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-3, 1-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-3, 1-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -16.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Pepperdine after Luke Barrett scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 70-60 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Gaels have gone 8-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 37.9 boards. Paulius Murauskas leads the Gaels with 8.9 rebounds.

The Waves are 0-2 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.9 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 72.7 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 11.4 more points per game (75.7) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (64.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 8.9 points.

Stefan Todorovic is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.