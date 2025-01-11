Barnstable’s 28 lead St. Thomas over South Dakota 119-104

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 28 points helped St. Thomas defeat South Dakota 119-104 on Saturday night. Barnstable…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 28 points helped St. Thomas defeat South Dakota 119-104 on Saturday night.

Barnstable shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Tommies (14-5, 4-0 Summit League). Kendall Blue shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Carter Bjerke had 16 points and shot 4 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Isaac Bruns led the way for the Coyotes (10-8, 1-2) with 22 points. South Dakota also got 21 points, six rebounds and two steals from Chase Forte. Quandre Bullock had 19 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.