Barnstable’s 20 lead St. Thomas past North Dakota State 89-85

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Miles Barnstable scored 20 points as St. Thomas beat North Dakota State 89-85 on Thursday night.…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Miles Barnstable scored 20 points as St. Thomas beat North Dakota State 89-85 on Thursday night.

Barnstable shot 6 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (11-5, 1-0 Summit League). Drake Dobbs scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kendall Blue shot 5 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jacksen Moni led the way for the Bison (11-5, 0-1) with 25 points, four assists and two blocks. North Dakota State also got 18 points and four assists from Brennan Watkins. Noah Feddersen finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. The loss broke the Bison’s eight-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.