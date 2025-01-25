Barnstable scores 16 in St. Thomas-Minnesota’s 68-65 victory over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 16 points helped St. Thomas-Minnesota defeat Kansas City 68-65 on Saturday night. Barnstable…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 16 points helped St. Thomas-Minnesota defeat Kansas City 68-65 on Saturday night.

Barnstable added eight rebounds for the Tommies (16-6, 6-1 Summit League). Drake Dobbs shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Ryan Dufault had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Babacar Diallo finished with 21 points for the Kangaroos (10-12, 2-5). Cameron Faas added 14 points for Kansas City. Jamar Brown also had seven points.

