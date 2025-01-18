Barnstable leads St. Thomas against Denver after 28-point outing

Denver Pioneers (6-14, 0-5 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-5, 4-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (6-14, 0-5 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-5, 4-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -17; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Denver after Miles Barnstable scored 28 points in St. Thomas’ 119-104 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Tommies are 8-0 in home games. St. Thomas is the top team in the Summit League with 10.8 fast break points.

The Pioneers are 0-5 against Summit League opponents. Denver is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

St. Thomas is shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 48.8% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than St. Thomas gives up.

The Tommies and Pioneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnstable is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tommies.

Nicholas Shogbonyo is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

