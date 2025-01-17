Barnstable leads St. Thomas against Denver after 28-point game

Denver Pioneers (6-14, 0-5 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-5, 4-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (6-14, 0-5 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-5, 4-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on Denver after Miles Barnstable scored 28 points in St. Thomas’ 119-104 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Tommies are 8-0 in home games. St. Thomas averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Drake Dobbs with 3.9.

The Pioneers are 0-5 in Summit League play. Denver allows 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

St. Thomas averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Denver allows. Denver has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Blue is averaging 11.6 points for the Tommies.

Nicholas Shogbonyo is averaging 14.3 points for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

