Barnhizer and Northwestern host No. 20 Purdue

Northwestern Wildcats (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces No. 20 Purdue after Brooks Barnhizer scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 84-80 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-0 at home. Purdue scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Martinelli averaging 2.2.

Purdue makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Northwestern has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 18.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Boilermakers.

Barnhizer is averaging 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

