Barnhizer and Northwestern host Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Indiana after Brooks Barnhizer scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wildcats are 9-1 on their home court. Northwestern has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hoosiers are 5-3 against conference opponents. Indiana is 14-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Northwestern is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 9.4 more points per game (77.5) than Northwestern gives up to opponents (68.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnhizer is averaging 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Nick Martinelli is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Oumar Ballo is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Myles Rice is averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

