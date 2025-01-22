Barnett-Gay and the Navy Midshipmen visit conference foe Boston University

Navy Midshipmen (13-4, 5-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-10, 1-5 Patriot) Boston; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Zanai…

Navy Midshipmen (13-4, 5-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-10, 1-5 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zanai Barnett-Gay and Navy take on Alex Giannaros and Boston University on Wednesday.

The Terriers have gone 4-5 in home games. Boston University gives up 64.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-1 against Patriot opponents. Navy ranks fifth in the Patriot allowing 57.9 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Boston University averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 67.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the 64.0 Boston University allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allison Schwertner is averaging 8.9 points for the Terriers. Giannaros is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Kyah Smith is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.