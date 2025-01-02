Barnett-Gay and Navy host American

Navy Midshipmen (8-3) at American Eagles (0-11) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits American after Zanai Barnett-Gay…

Navy Midshipmen (8-3) at American Eagles (0-11)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits American after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 27 points in Navy’s 79-69 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Eagles have gone 0-5 in home games. American is third in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Cecilia Kay leads the Eagles with 6.3 boards.

The Midshipmen are 3-0 on the road. Navy is the Patriot leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Barnett-Gay averaging 7.2.

American averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 71.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 71.1 American gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Bales is averaging 5.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Mary Gibbons averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 53.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

