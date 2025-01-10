Barnes leads Southeast Missouri State against Morehead State after 21-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-10, 2-3 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

Morehead State Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-10, 2-3 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Morehead State after Skylar Barnes scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 93-69 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 3-4 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 1-4 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Novik averaging 4.6.

Southeast Missouri State scores 64.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 70.9 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi McCully is averaging 8.4 points for the Redhawks.

Novik is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.