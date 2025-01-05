Barnes, Bradley Braves to host Williams and the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (2-11, 0-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (7-6, 1-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-11, 0-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (7-6, 1-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Bradley in MVC action Sunday.

The Braves are 4-1 on their home court. Bradley is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sycamores are 0-2 in MVC play. Indiana State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.1 turnovers per game.

Bradley is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 3.3 per game Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Sycamores match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Keslyn Secrist is averaging 13.2 points for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.