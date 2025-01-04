Barnes, Bradley Braves square off against the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (2-11, 0-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (7-6, 1-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-11, 0-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (7-6, 1-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Bradley in MVC action Sunday.

The Braves have gone 4-1 at home. Bradley is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores are 0-2 in conference matchups. Indiana State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bradley’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 7.8 more points per game (63.6) than Bradley gives up (55.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Braves.

Keslyn Secrist is averaging 13.2 points for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

