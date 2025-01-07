Barnes and Wyoming host New Mexico

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-6, 2-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-6, 3-0 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-6, 2-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-6, 3-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits New Mexico after Tess Barnes scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 68-59 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Lobos have gone 8-4 in home games. New Mexico is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Cowgirls are 2-0 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

New Mexico scores 71.4 points, 12.8 more per game than the 58.6 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 64.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the 64.5 New Mexico allows to opponents.

The Lobos and Cowgirls match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.9 points for the Lobos.

Allyson Fertig is averaging 18.1 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

