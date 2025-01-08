Barnes and Wyoming host New Mexico

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-6, 2-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-6, 3-0 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-6, 2-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-6, 3-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays New Mexico after Tess Barnes scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 68-59 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Lobos are 8-4 on their home court. New Mexico averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 2-0 in MWC play.

New Mexico averages 71.4 points, 12.8 more per game than the 58.6 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Cowgirls match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lobos.

Barnes is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 11.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

