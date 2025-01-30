Barnes and the Bradley Braves host conference foe Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (15-4, 7-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-11, 2-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (15-4, 7-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-11, 2-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Bradley and Missouri State will play on Friday.

The Braves are 5-3 in home games. Bradley averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bears are 7-1 in conference matchups. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Bradley is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State scores 15.4 more points per game (73.1) than Bradley allows to opponents (57.7).

The Braves and Bears face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

