Barnes and Bradley host Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-7, 3-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-7, 2-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces Northern Iowa after Soleil Barnes scored 23 points in Bradley’s 67-63 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Braves are 5-2 in home games. Bradley scores 60.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-1 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Bradley’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 3.5 per game Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Panthers match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Braves.

Kayba Laube is shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

