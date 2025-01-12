Barnes and Bradley host Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-7, 3-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-7, 2-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-7, 3-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-7, 2-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Northern Iowa after Soleil Barnes scored 23 points in Bradley’s 67-63 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Braves are 5-2 on their home court. Bradley scores 60.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Bradley’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Panthers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Kayba Laube averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

