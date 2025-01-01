Barnes and Bradley host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (6-6, 0-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (6-6, 0-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Evansville after Soleil Barnes scored 22 points in Bradley’s 69-61 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Braves are 3-1 on their home court. Bradley averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Purple Aces are 0-1 in conference games. Evansville is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Bradley’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 8.4 more points per game (65.4) than Bradley gives up (57.0).

The Braves and Purple Aces face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 14.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Braves.

Maggie Hartwig is scoring 17.7 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Purple Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

