Barker leads No. 22 Alabama against No. 12 Kentucky after 36-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Alabama visits No. 12 Kentucky after Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 36 points in Alabama’s 66-64 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Kentucky averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kentucky averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is averaging 18.3 points and 7.4 assists for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Barker is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Crimson Tide. Zaay Green is averaging 16.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

