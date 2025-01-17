Barbot leads Charleston (SC) against Monmouth after 29-point performance

Monmouth Hawks (7-8, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 3-1 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (7-8, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 3-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on Monmouth after Taylor Barbot scored 29 points in Charleston (SC)’s 87-83 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Cougars have gone 7-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) has a 10-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 2-2 in CAA play. Monmouth is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth scores 5.8 more points per game (61.5) than Charleston (SC) allows to opponents (55.7).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is shooting 32.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars.

Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

