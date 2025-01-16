Barbot and Charleston (SC) host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (7-8, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 3-1 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (7-8, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-3, 3-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Monmouth after Taylor Barbot scored 29 points in Charleston (SC)’s 87-83 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Cougars are 7-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 2-2 in CAA play. Monmouth is third in the CAA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Taisha Exanor averaging 7.1.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc.

Jaye Haynes is shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 6.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.