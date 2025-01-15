Banks scores 25 in Tulane’s 80-65 win against Florida Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks’ 25 points helped Tulane defeat Florida Atlantic 80-65 on Wednesday night. Banks shot 8…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks’ 25 points helped Tulane defeat Florida Atlantic 80-65 on Wednesday night.

Banks shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Green Wave (10-8, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Rowan Brumbaugh shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Asher Woods shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Kaleb Glenn led the Owls (9-9, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Tre Carroll added 10 points and eight rebounds for Florida Atlantic. Ken Evans also recorded eight points.

Tulane took a 22-11 lead in the first half with a 12-0 run. Led by 13 first-half points from Brumbaugh, Tulane carried a 31-23 lead into the break. Banks scored 21 points in the second half to help lead the way as Tulane went on to secure a victory.

Both teams next play Sunday. Tulane visits Temple and Florida Atlantic squares off against Rice at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.