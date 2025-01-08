Banks scores 19 as Drake downs Bradley 64-57

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Tavion Banks scored 19 points off the bench to lead Drake past Bradley 64-57 on Wednesday…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Tavion Banks scored 19 points off the bench to lead Drake past Bradley 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Banks added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Mitch Mascari scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc and added five steals. Kael Combs shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Braves (13-3, 4-1) were led by Zek Montgomery, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Darius Hannah added 14 points and two blocks for Bradley. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Braves.

Drake entered halftime tied with Bradley 31-31. Banks paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Banks scored nine second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Drake hosts Evansville and Bradley travels to play UIC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

