Banks has 18 as Georgia Southern knocks off Coastal Carolina 85-58

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Eren Banks had 18 points in Georgia Southern’s 85-58 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Banks added eight rebounds for the Eagles (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Avantae Parker added 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Adante’ Holiman had 13 points and shot 4 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Joshua Meo led the Chanticleers (8-12, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jordan Battle added 11 points for Coastal Carolina. Rasheed Jones had 11 points.

The teams both play Saturday. Georgia Southern hosts Marshall and Coastal Carolina visits Old Dominion.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

