Bamisile’s 18 lead VCU over Fordham 73-61

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had 18 points in VCU’s 73-61 win against Fordham on Wednesday night.

Bamisile had eight rebounds for the Rams (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds.

The Rams (8-8, 0-3) were led by Japhet Medor, who recorded 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Matt Zona added 14 points.

VCU led 24-23 at halftime, with Shulga racking up seven points. Bamisile scored 16 points in the second half.

VCU plays Tuesday against Saint Louis at home, and Fordham visits Davidson on Saturday.

