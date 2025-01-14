Bamisile puts up 23 in VCU’s 78-62 victory against Saint Louis

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had 23 points in VCU’s 78-62 victory over Saint Louis on Tuesday night. Bamisile…

Bamisile shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Rams (13-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jack Clark added 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had five assists. Max Shulga shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists and four steals.

Robbie Avila and Isaiah Swope led the Billikens (10-7, 3-1) in scoring with 18 points apiece. Gibson Jimerson finished with 11 points.

Bamisile led VCU in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 47-42 at the break. VCU pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half. Shulga led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

VCU’s next game is Friday against Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) on the road. Saint Louis visits Richmond on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

