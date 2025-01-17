Bamisile leads VCU against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 23-point game

VCU Rams (13-4, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-6, 3-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

VCU Rams (13-4, 3-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-6, 3-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Joseph Bamisile scored 23 points in VCU’s 78-62 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Hawks are 7-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rams have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU is second in the A-10 with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Jack Clark averaging 7.1.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). VCU averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Rams match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheer Fleming is averaging 16.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks.

Bamisile is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.