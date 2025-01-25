Bamba and No. 15 Oregon host Minnesota

Oregon Ducks (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oregon Ducks (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Oregon takes on Minnesota after TJ Bamba scored 21 points in Oregon’s 82-71 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Golden Gophers are 9-4 in home games. Minnesota has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ducks are 5-3 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon has a 15-3 record against opponents over .500.

Minnesota’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Ducks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 19.1 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.