Ballo and Indiana host USC

USC Trojans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on USC after Oumar Ballo scored 25 points in Indiana’s 77-71 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-0 in home games. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Ballo paces the Hoosiers with 9.6 boards.

The Trojans are 1-2 in conference matchups. USC is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game USC gives up. USC averages 5.9 more points per game (76.2) than Indiana allows to opponents (70.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 14.1 points for the Hoosiers.

Desmond Claude is averaging 14.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

