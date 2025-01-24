Ball State visits Koker and Northern Illinois

Ball State Cardinals (15-4, 7-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-10, 2-5 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (15-4, 7-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-10, 2-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Ball State after Chelby Koker scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 78-70 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies are 3-5 on their home court. Northern Illinois is second in the MAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Stonebraker averaging 5.6.

The Cardinals are 7-0 against conference opponents. Ball State scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Northern Illinois makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Ball State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koker is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Huskies. Stonebraker is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Kingery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Ally Becki is shooting 60.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.