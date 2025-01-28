Ball State plays Western Michigan in conference matchup

Western Michigan Broncos (5-14, 2-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-10, 3-4 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-14, 2-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-10, 3-4 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Western Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Cardinals are 4-4 on their home court. Ball State has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

The Broncos are 2-5 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Ball State is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 71.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 73.5 Ball State allows.

The Cardinals and Broncos match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

